Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) as Share Price Declined; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Its Holding by $257.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 3,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,299 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.22M, down from 8,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 351,753 shares traded or 57.63% up from the average. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.10M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 12,213 shares to 196,752 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,065 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOXF shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 37.02 million shares or 3.35% more from 35.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 14,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Ltd has invested 0.13% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Fmr Lc invested in 390,995 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 4,974 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 3,003 shares. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 66,881 shares. Voya Ltd reported 19,945 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 29,802 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 438,436 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $30.35 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 3,080 shares to 4,040 shares, valued at $141.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 46,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

