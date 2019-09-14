Cardinal Capital Management Increased Holding in Magna International (MGA); Plancorp Has Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $367,668

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,295 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,503 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 1,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp reported 304,479 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,200 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 2,194 shares. Veritable LP holds 28,739 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Apollo Mgmt invested in 299,280 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 111,809 were reported by Hightower Lta. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 49,317 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 233,690 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pinnacle owns 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 32,846 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 209,193 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 166,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 1,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 25,098 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,655 shares to 169,064 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 9,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,984 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

