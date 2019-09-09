Cardinal Capital Management Increased Exxon (XOM) Position by $928,320; Share Price Declined; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Increased Its Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) as Market Value Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 42,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 113,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 70,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 1.79M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 695,180 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 26,654 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 283,750 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 199 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc owns 9,123 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 328,173 shares. Capital Ok accumulated 1.49 million shares. Carderock Management Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Windsor Cap Lc invested in 21,546 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt owns 6,066 shares. Bangor Financial Bank reported 36,587 shares. 16,743 are owned by Roberts Glore And Il. Saratoga Research And Investment reported 0.02% stake. Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 4,703 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (â€œTEIâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 85,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 8,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp reported 2,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,416 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 4.25M shares. 109 were reported by Enterprise Financial Corp. National Bank Of America De owns 7.37M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 22,669 shares. Com Bancorporation holds 44,799 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 454,899 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 283,509 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 17,500 shares.