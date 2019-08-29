Cardinal Capital Management Increased Dennys (DENN) Stake; CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (CFPZF) Shorts Raised By 7.3%

CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. CFPZF’s SI was 2.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 2.62M shares previously. With 33,000 avg volume, 85 days are for CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s short sellers to cover CFPZF’s short positions. It closed at $11.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Dennys Corp (DENN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 233,021 shares as Dennys Corp (DENN)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 3.57M shares with $65.60 million value, up from 3.34M last quarter. Dennys Corp now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 54,002 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 29,516 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 91,450 shares. Sei reported 42,913 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 25,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Hightower Lc holds 11,822 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 570,271 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 210,553 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,176 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 504,960 shares to 769,122 valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) stake by 225,652 shares and now owns 265,507 shares. Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) was reduced too.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products firm in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper divisions. It has a 3.63 P/E ratio. The firm makes and sells lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as generates green energy.