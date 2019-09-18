Cardinal Capital Management Holds Position in Suncor Energy (SU); Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.30 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,128 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, up from 83,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 2.02M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 4.38M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,805 shares to 391,175 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,516 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,298 shares to 325,273 shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,041 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).

