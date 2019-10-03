Cardinal Capital Management Holds Position in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC); As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Rbo & Co Cut Holding by $854,789

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 18,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 279,938 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 298,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 3.21 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 436,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 392,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 32.85 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 203,826 shares. 31,000 are owned by Lau Assoc Lc. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 472,088 shares. Hendershot accumulated 6,745 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.16% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ameritas Investment Inc invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Advisory Networks Limited Liability holds 82,319 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 17,651 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 10,572 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aviva Plc owns 800,798 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $426.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4,164 shares to 112,538 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 15,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,635 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 99,114 shares. B & T Dba Alpha reported 102,236 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 8,206 shares. Choate Advsr holds 20,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudock Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 19,031 shares. Lafayette Invests has 0.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ifrah Financial stated it has 7,567 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers owns 1.64 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.98M shares. Schnieders has invested 2.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coastline Trust holds 0.41% or 96,308 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burns J W & Com Inc owns 80,457 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks accumulated 51,180 shares.

