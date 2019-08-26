Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 305,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.08M, up from 301,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 550,350 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 53,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.92M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability invested in 52,571 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Amer Century owns 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.86 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 49 are held by C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 7,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co has 11 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Montgomery Invest Mngmt invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 26,700 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 5,607 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glendon Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,550 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 2.99M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 52,000 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta (DAL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Dr. Miles Snowden Joins Navvis as Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 500,845 shares to 540,297 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 144,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.