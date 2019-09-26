Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Cut Position

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 130,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 378,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08 million, down from 509,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 212,418 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 37,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 171,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, down from 209,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 36,012 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $62.86 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 124,153 shares to 553,171 shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) by 94,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based American Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 852,946 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 9.19 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Lpl Fincl has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Heartland reported 5,691 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.39% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). S&Co reported 49,504 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Barnett & Commerce holds 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 775 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). M&T Bancorporation invested in 58,214 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.63% or 1.07M shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 16,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,333 shares to 668,785 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 241,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.41 million for 18.75 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 13,351 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 8,808 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 1,394 shares. Sns Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,500 shares. 229,660 are held by Voya Invest Management Llc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 57,928 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 331,118 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 82,188 shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 56,493 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 456,809 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Com accumulated 1.51% or 172,754 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd reported 2.32% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0% or 50 shares.