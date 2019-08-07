Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Itron (ITRI) Lifted by $11.55 Million as Shares Rose; Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Holder Gabelli Securities Raised Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 251,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 817,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 566,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 54,251 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) by 113.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 379,536 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 712,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, up from 332,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 18,563 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% or 377,319 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.85 million shares. Sg Americas Secs invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 75 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Company. Hbk Investments Lp holds 6.40 million shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 11,192 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 4,400 were reported by Oakbrook Investments. Davidson Kempner Capital Lp invested in 3.12M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 46,019 shares. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 343,137 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 156,484 shares to 195,921 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co holds 94,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 419,896 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 350,923 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 8,585 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 205,609 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0.02% or 45,057 shares in its portfolio. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 130 shares. Mason Street Advsrs holds 10,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 217,315 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,362 shares. Foundry Partners Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 658,397 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $87.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,796 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

