Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Allete (ALE) Holding by $2.23 Million; Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 15,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 973,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 989,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 90,482 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 27,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 122,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 200,435 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 7.00% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 21.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ALE’s profit will be $38.20M for 29.34 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

