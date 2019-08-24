Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its First Merchants (FRME) Holding by $7.34 Million; As Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.33M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 204,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.72M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 130,996 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.25% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 27,085 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 10,209 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt accumulated 19,731 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 61,239 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 199 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 236,168 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 72,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.07% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Clarivest Asset Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 162,189 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity invested in 74,069 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 254,080 are held by First Merchants. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 34,625 shares.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in Second Quarter 2019 Earnings per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants announces company-wide raise, bonuses – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Merchants (FRME) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Record 2018 Earnings Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,993 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $516 worth of stock or 14 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06M shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 779,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,699 shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Corning Inc (GLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 11,420 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 52,256 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. St Germain D J invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). State Street stated it has 37.33 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Registered Advisor invested in 11,118 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 31,295 were reported by Washington Bancorporation. New York-based Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.46% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Nomura Asset reported 142,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 62.39 million shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 58,430 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 45,820 were accumulated by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Com. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 595 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.34% or 455,803 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock.