Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its Exxon (XOM) Position by $928,320 as Market Value Declined; New York Cmnty Bancorp Com (NYCB) Stock Price Rose While Assetmark Has Lowered Stake

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $67.23. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYCB) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 71,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 19,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 91,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2.87 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Dsc Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). East Coast Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,595 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt holds 2,900 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.41% or 12,863 shares in its portfolio. 31,570 are held by Montecito Financial Bank Trust. Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 117,704 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Signature Est & Invest Ltd Company reported 6,431 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.3% or 94,242 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 63,872 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Ltd has 1.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ima Wealth reported 0.62% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Compton Mngmt Ri has 75,056 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Sets Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reassessing New York Community Bank After Continued Price Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYCB: The Bear Case Is Dead – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp: Growth Mode – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 34,656 shares to 921,032 shares, valued at $126.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 114,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Ac Asia Etf (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,405 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 202,249 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 745,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 62,300 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 18,752 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Financial reported 276,501 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 95,232 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 120,875 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 186,029 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 14,967 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 31,397 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 166,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited reported 0.03% stake.