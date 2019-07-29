Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Exxon (XOM) Position by $928,320; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Price Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Stake

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 4.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 113,128 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fin stated it has 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Architects holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 642 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 133,948 shares. Willow Creek Wealth invested in 3,160 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,035 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 2.11 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc reported 98,026 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 74,400 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested in 0.75% or 91,535 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation has 1.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grimes & Communication stated it has 82,673 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 61,882 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Ifrah Ser invested in 0.15% or 4,912 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 17,493 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 14,660 shares to 54,997 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,142 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors Inc accumulated 0.09% or 29,194 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 41 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 118,536 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 25,008 shares. Logan Mngmt accumulated 0.41% or 107,570 shares. 351,788 are owned by Sterling Capital Management Ltd. Falcon Point Limited Co holds 1.9% or 55,619 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 954,906 shares. Atria Invests Ltd has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 15,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 4,393 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd owns 410,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 25,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.86% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 14,841 shares.