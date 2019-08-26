Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.36 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Symantec (SYMC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.11 million, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 222,296 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 12,709 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 2.13 million shares. 400 are held by Synovus Fincl Corp. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 157,733 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Voya Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 286,045 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 24,495 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 102,412 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 321,975 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 82,572 shares to 193,231 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 675,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Pa invested in 877,365 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 66,978 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 7,761 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Limited Liability. 5,900 are owned by Summit Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 65,025 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 2.26M shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.14% or 17,556 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 12,130 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 9,790 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Grp holds 142,466 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 2.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,676 shares. James Inc holds 1% or 283,534 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 110,308 shares. Weybosset & Mgmt Lc holds 10,675 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

