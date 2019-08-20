Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by $849,631 as Share Price Declined; As Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased by $1.47 Million Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 179,807 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 163,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 19,475 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5,685 shares to 152,035 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 16,456 shares to 75,625 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).