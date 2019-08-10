Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $484,270 as Shares Rose; Mirae Asset Global Investments Increases Position in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 49,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 604,616 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 123,145 shares to 811,319 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,495 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.