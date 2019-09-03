Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Market Value Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Shares Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake by $5.18 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 769,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.08M for 14.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6,298 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.10M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 92,097 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.