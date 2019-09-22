Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) by $7.27 Million; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position Upped by Jhl Capital Group Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 519,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 725,233 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42M, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Says Took Action Because Tesla Violated Party Agreement by Releasing Investigative Information Before It Was Vetted, Confirmed by NTSB; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 01/05/2018 – Marathon-Andeavor deal challenges Tesla’s electric dreams; 16/04/2018 – The news comes on the heels of CEO Elon Musk tweeting that “excessive automation” at Tesla was a mistake; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 11/05/2018 – Tesla said its senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field, is “taking time off to recharge.”; 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Takes Step Toward Shanghai Factory

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests invested in 445,942 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 154,707 shares. 1,021 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mngmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 77,135 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 55 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 716 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 83,263 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 65 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0.04% or 10,167 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,713 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Insurance: A Startling Asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Down 21.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Wins 10% Tax Exemption on China’s Vehicle Sales – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, GOOGL, UVE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 3.14M shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 63,700 shares stake. Sei Investments Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Howe Rusling invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 35,339 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc owns 14,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3.07 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 668,468 were accumulated by Kingdon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund owns 625,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,449 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 67,828 shares. Century Inc accumulated 1.60 million shares. 412,857 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0% or 32,713 shares in its portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 27,080 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).