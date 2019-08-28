Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.36 Million; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $646,816

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 601,574 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 390 shares. Archon Prns stated it has 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 203,394 are owned by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited has invested 0.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Assetmark Inc owns 4,096 shares. Stanley holds 0.47% or 11,813 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 78,042 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.19% or 406,814 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 76,221 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 98,224 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 905 shares. Wealth Planning Lc has invested 0.6% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 10,120 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 58,417 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 79,305 shares to 718,431 shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs reported 112,514 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 68,529 shares. British Columbia holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 126,100 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 166,604 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,123 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Fincl In stated it has 9,175 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 571,956 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp holds 2.55% or 220,840 shares in its portfolio. 17,985 were accumulated by Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation. Brinker Capital holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 323,347 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 607,200 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 400,593 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Becker Cap holds 1.28M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.