Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed By $610,682 Its Toronto (TD) Stake; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Toronto (TD) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 10,529 shares as Toronto (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.06M shares with $62.22M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Toronto now has $101.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 596,989 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 32 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 35 sold and reduced equity positions in Audiocodes LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.96 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.11% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 168,296 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 90.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 360,674 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 116,684 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 0.97% invested in the company for 456,222 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.91% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 175,391 shares.

