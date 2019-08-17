Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed By $606,200 Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position; Semtech (SMTC) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 114 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 90 sold and trimmed holdings in Semtech Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 62.16 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Semtech Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 64 Increased: 77 New Position: 37.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.35M shares with $48.65 million value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc. now has $7.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 252,755 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

The stock increased 2.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 862,766 shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 48.24 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 51.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 1.11% invested in the company for 180,198 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,742 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear has $4000 highest and $34 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 1.38% above currents $36.17 stock price. Gildan Activewear had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21.