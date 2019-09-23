Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Parsley Energy (PE) Holding By $2.99 Million; Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) SI Decreased By 6.09%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) had a decrease of 6.09% in short interest. RTTR’s SI was 683,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.09% from 727,800 shares previously. With 363,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s short sellers to cover RTTR’s short positions. The SI to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 15.64%. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.0196 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2664. About 282,138 shares traded. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has declined 52.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RTTR News: 22/05/2018 Ritter Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at Digestive Disease Week 2018 Highlighting Treatment Data of RP-G28 for Lactose lntolerance

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 14.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 157,237 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $23.59M value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 2.55 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 38.98% above currents $18.47 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 17,125 shares to 743,339 valued at $66.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 36,122 shares and now owns 248,478 shares. Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd has 422,388 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 314,179 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 355,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Co reported 94,536 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parkside Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea Invest Corp reported 12,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 29,128 shares. Salient Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Columbia Pacific Lc holds 2,254 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,070 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 65 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Stifel holds 0.01% or 118,583 shares.

