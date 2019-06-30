Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $3.56 Million as Shares Rose

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 444,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 37.56M shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PICKUP TRUCKS WILL RESUME AT LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, PLANT ON MONDAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 12,675 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 2.60 million shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 94,843 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 85,903 shares. 885,085 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Regal Invest Advsrs Lc holds 56,878 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 426,311 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 177,886 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 124,249 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 63,026 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16,017 shares to 258,659 shares, valued at $47.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,494 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.