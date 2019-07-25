Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.89 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $32.25 Million

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 6.25 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.74M shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 14,175 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Incorporated stated it has 1.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Allstate has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foyston Gordon & Payne has 224,843 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 0.86% stake. Greenleaf Tru has 5,712 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rocky Mountain Advisers accumulated 16 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited reported 38,121 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0.24% or 7,267 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Collins Aerospace, ILC Dover unveil Next Generation Space Suit system prototype for future missions – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock or 9,620 shares.