Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Holding by $563,192; Lapides Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 530,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48M, up from 524,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 173,208 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.755. About 1.00M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 273,097 shares. Lpl Limited Co reported 17,883 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 13,200 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.21 million shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.06% or 5.65 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.40M shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 97 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,728 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0% or 14,118 shares in its portfolio. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,154 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Proshare Ltd Liability Company reported 36,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings.