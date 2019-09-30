Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by $555,360 as Share Value Declined; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Omega Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $9.35 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 157,636 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 5.62 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,433 were reported by Bokf Na. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 305,377 shares. Guyasuta Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,308 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,625 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 4.07M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Natl Asset Management has 4,805 shares. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 350,000 shares stake. Terril Brothers accumulated 7,852 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 137,899 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 4,492 were reported by Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 11,474 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantum Capital Management has 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 167,047 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.