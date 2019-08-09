Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised First Merchants (FRME) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 10.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 204,002 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 2.08M shares with $76.72M value, up from 1.88 million last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 83,694 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating. See First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $111 New Target: $106 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $112 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $16.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 469,636 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:FRME – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Merchants (FRME) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FRME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Valvoline Inc stake by 1.24M shares to 2.44 million valued at $45.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) stake by 779,444 shares and now owns 696,699 shares. Ishares Tr (IWN) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. Lehman Gary also bought $1,665 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares. 13 shares were bought by Sherman Patrick A, worth $482.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 151,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,793 shares. Goelzer Invest Management reported 5,627 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 6,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 413,180 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 37,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc invested in 128,521 shares. 6,800 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Castine Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 217,870 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.17% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Boston Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 14,811 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 264 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.