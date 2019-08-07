Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised By $2.06 Million Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 70,962 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 3.10M shares with $91.98 million value, up from 3.03 million last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 470,818 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 403,615 shares to 4.76 million valued at $35.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) stake by 225,652 shares and now owns 265,507 shares. Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan (SLGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 14,532 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated owns 1.61 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). 15,700 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has 7,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability owns 630,190 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 6,792 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 55,507 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 221,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,106 are held by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 12,111 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 11,900 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 560 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11.

The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 27.63M shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.