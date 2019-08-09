Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Position by $348,022; Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) Holder Callahan Advisors Upped Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 710,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13 million, up from 705,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 153,050 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Fraudsters Claim to Posses Some Personal, Financial Information for Limited Number of Customers; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Undercuts BMO, TD on Variable Rates as Mortgage Fight Brews; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 30/05/2018 – BMO FOCUSED ON CONTACTING CLIENTS FOLLOWING DATA BREACH: CFO

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) by 71.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 46,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 26,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.92 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Synovus accumulated 33,997 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 508,249 are owned by Rmb Llc. Adage Group Ltd Llc owns 725,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Private Ocean Limited Company has 327 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 1.47% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 952,108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 40,552 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.30 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com has 0.28% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 29,015 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 16,356 shares. Nordea Inv owns 311,366 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).