Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding by $4.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Position Increased by Kwmg Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 14,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 362,976 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.41 million, down from 377,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $320.89. About 212,883 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 3.08 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 354 were reported by Next Fincl Grp Inc. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 6,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Signaturefd Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 279 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Connable Office has invested 0.11% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Vanguard Gp invested in 0.03% or 3.24 million shares. Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 99,162 shares. 11,225 were reported by Zacks Inv. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Contravisory stated it has 1,039 shares. Prelude Capital has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,030 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77 million for 31.46 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 683,440 shares to 13.94 million shares, valued at $72.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 27,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).