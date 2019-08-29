Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Stake By $348,656; CULLEN/FROST Bankers (CFR) Shorts Raised By 1.51%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 209,222 shares with $16.14 million value, down from 213,750 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc New now has $851.31M valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 46,595 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M

CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) had an increase of 1.51% in short interest. CFR’s SI was 2.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.51% from 2.27M shares previously. With 262,700 avg volume, 9 days are for CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR)’s short sellers to cover CFR’s short positions. The SI to CULLEN/FROST Bankers Inc’s float is 4.02%. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 41,616 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,422 are owned by Voya Mgmt Llc. Morgan Stanley owns 22,266 shares. Blackrock has 1.88M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 9,650 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 2,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 0.87% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 31,395 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,610 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 12,725 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 66,200 shares.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Randy Simmons to Lead MGP’s Environmental, Health and Safety Programs – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $119,375 was bought by Griffin Augustus C..

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 29,175 shares to 1.47M valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 103,269 shares and now owns 765,584 shares. Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,850 were reported by Griffin Asset Management. Bb&T Lc stated it has 2,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.07% or 35,800 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 18 shares. Leavell holds 8,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.83M shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,739 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 7,978 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 6,086 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bb&T reported 18,844 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,601 shares. First Personal Fin Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.