Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Telus Corp. (TU) Stake by $849,631 as Valuation Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position by $4.66 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 22,314 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 126,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,451 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, down from 788,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 400,094 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.10 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 14,270 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $47.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.02% or 71,791 shares. 15,834 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 216,247 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.43% or 189,300 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc has 84,903 shares. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De has 15,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 44,090 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 24,220 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd owns 11,020 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Com Adviser Llc holds 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 8,899 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 370,190 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 12.28M shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 111,446 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,816 shares to 446,131 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.04M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

