Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) by $387,283 as Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management analyzed 3,655 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 18.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc analyzed 12,493 shares as the company's stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 31,639 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 44,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 176,717 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40M for 20.30 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.