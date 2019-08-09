Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $1.83 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $387,049

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,535 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 27,214 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 15,446 were reported by Capital Planning Advsr Lc. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 1,656 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.39% or 273,349 shares. 9,648 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Columbia Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Wisconsin Board has 1.11 million shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,004 shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 52,952 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 1.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.49 million shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 427,291 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,690 shares to 158,350 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,297 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FIW).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 692,544 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $45.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 944,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 979,558 were reported by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Brinker Capital owns 41,591 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scout Investments holds 620,526 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The New York-based Proxima Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 3.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blume Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 525 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 806,198 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.02 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 55,135 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% or 92,440 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 45,412 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 39,204 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.