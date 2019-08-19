Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) by $348,656 as Share Price Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Its Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) by $630,000 as Share Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 209,222 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 213,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 51,860 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 19,476 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Evergy (EVRG) Set to Join S&P 500; Navient (NAVI) and Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on May 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambac: Asymmetric Upside For A Misunderstood Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 11.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 103,269 shares to 765,584 shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 233,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 2,980 shares. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 2,987 shares. 859 were reported by Glenmede Na. Champlain Invest Prtn Limited Co invested in 925,220 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 8,808 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.09% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 3,378 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com. Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,522 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 10,107 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 38,894 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1,500 shares. 38,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Pembroke Mgmt accumulated 335,980 shares or 2.8% of the stock.