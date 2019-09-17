Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Suncor Energy (SU) Position; Ducommun (DCO) Shorts Raised By 54.52%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) had an increase of 54.52% in short interest. DCO’s SI was 164,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.52% from 106,200 shares previously. With 85,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s short sellers to cover DCO’s short positions. The SI to Ducommun Incorporated’s float is 1.55%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 122,251 shares traded or 31.40% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 18,082 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.33 million shares with $41.48 million value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $50.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.68% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 5.99 million shares traded or 72.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,610 shares to 129,056 valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) stake by 15,815 shares and now owns 242,635 shares. Toronto (NYSE:TD) was reduced too.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $529.09 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 26.81 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.