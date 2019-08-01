Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut by $8.05 Million Its Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 160,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 754,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.06 million, down from 915,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Unit Sees Opportunities in Argentina, Mexico Debt; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video); 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 6.98 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland invested 1.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 114,396 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Ally Fincl reported 60,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 99,563 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,719 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund owns 430,600 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc owns 32,844 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com invested in 0.53% or 13.66 million shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.25% or 6,817 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 30,565 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil has invested 0.41% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Registered Advisor holds 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 11,442 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67 million for 11.59 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 94,652 shares. 4,221 are owned by Welch Capital Partners Limited Co. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 0.2% or 34,163 shares. Ww Asset reported 56,974 shares stake. The California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 1.13M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% or 21,520 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Com has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 1.95% or 92,663 shares. First National Tru reported 4,737 shares stake. Pension reported 1.06M shares. First Eagle Limited reported 17.96M shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 0.33% or 33,333 shares. Regions invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Markston Limited Liability has 78,192 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.