Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake By $631,035; 2 Analysts Bullish JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 5,685 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 152,035 shares with $16.88M value, up from 146,350 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 35.02% above currents $17.22 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 8 report. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Llc reported 84,132 shares stake. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.74% or 23,287 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 105,994 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust stated it has 31,036 shares. First Business Financial Svcs invested in 10,148 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 27,429 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Oklahoma. Wills Fincl Grp Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 19,413 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt Inc owns 56,260 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company reported 49,632 shares stake. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 14,004 shares. 264,933 were reported by Mariner Llc. Mcrae Cap holds 0.14% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr holds 0% or 13,418 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley owns 4.04 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. 401,896 are owned by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 0.21% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 164,080 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 337,154 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 0.09% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 68,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Management New York invested in 31,965 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 291,565 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18.22M shares. Burns J W Communication Inc Ny holds 18,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). American Intll Group Inc owns 611,409 shares. Covington invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.