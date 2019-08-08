Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $579,520 as Stock Price Declined; Barnett & Company Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $343,800

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 4.22M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Cap Comml Bank Tx reported 3,997 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 38,003 shares. Accredited Invsts, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,532 shares. Brown Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,074 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 122,856 shares. Meridian Mgmt Comm has 10,967 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,054 shares. Burney Co owns 65,614 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,029 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 94,000 shares. Catalyst Limited Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp holds 0.86% or 4.49M shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares to 205,543 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 82,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,177 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).