Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position By $795,981; Sunair Services (SNR) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 7,881 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 297,326 shares with $30.03M value, down from 305,207 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $5.01B valuation. The stock increased 5.37% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 451,079 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Sunair Services Corp (SNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 66 funds started new and increased positions, while 45 sold and decreased holdings in Sunair Services Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 59.88 million shares, up from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Sunair Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.7% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for 4.25 million shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 985,388 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 129,500 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Equitec Specialists Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 194,467 shares.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SNR’s profit will be $9.98M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 30,603 shares to 343,963 valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 50,575 shares and now owns 816,159 shares. Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Plc has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 36,351 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Phocas Fincl holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 183,596 shares. Fort LP stated it has 5,180 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.26% or 80,498 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 10,509 are held by Gam Ag. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 197,500 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 122,411 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital Inc owns 2,143 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc invested in 45,320 shares. Colony Group Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.