Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Vf (VFC) Position as Shares Rose; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shareholder Redmile Group Decreased Its Holding by $3.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.15M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 68,193 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Lp holds 0.17% or 720,848 shares. First Light Asset Limited Company has invested 6.14% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Street stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 88,303 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Marshall Wace Llp reported 68,779 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,873 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Bank Of America De reported 11,789 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2.61 million shares. Granite Ltd invested 0.07% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). D E Shaw & owns 208,367 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 292,100 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,751 activity.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,552 shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, worth $1.04 million. Shares for $2.14 million were sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.