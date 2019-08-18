Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $42.66 Million; Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holding by $1.57 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 93,332 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 646,046 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $118.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 29,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.24% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 55,943 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% or 245,697 shares. First LP owns 126,391 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,472 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 12,030 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 4,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 89,735 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Piedmont Incorporated reported 2,417 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 121,621 shares to 197,258 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

