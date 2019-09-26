Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $501,790 as Stock Price Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Mcf Advisors Decreased by $307,380 Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 129,056 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, down from 132,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 2.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc analyzed 2,820 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $312.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 7,120 shares to 626,555 shares, valued at $49.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 13,391 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Family Office Lc owns 136,252 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated holds 2.28% or 56,413 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset accumulated 38,555 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 0.64% stake. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd owns 6,827 shares. L S Advsrs reported 0.94% stake. Oarsman Cap has invested 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bainco Interest reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amg National Tru Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 14,077 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 12.40 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B owns 32,586 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 16.02 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51M and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 102,808 shares to 185,898 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 16,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).