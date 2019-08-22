Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Honeywell International (HON) as Share Price Rose; Novare Capital Management Maintains Position in Stryker (SYK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 825,901 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 28,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 23,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.89. About 238,953 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research reported 468,325 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt has 2,240 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Hendley & stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Cornerstone Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,400 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 1,890 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Central Bancorporation And Tru owns 37,292 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 38,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning holds 14,337 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.16% or 27,500 shares. Welch Group Lc reported 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cumberland Prtnrs invested in 0.2% or 10,051 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares to 73,205 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,661 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 79,305 shares to 718,431 shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ).

