Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) as Stock Price Declined; Burns J W & Co Lowered Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $952,407

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 671,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 428,838 shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 286,345 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83 million for 6.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Limited Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Zebra owns 38,379 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,650 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Punch Assoc Inv Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 178,116 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 674,403 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Burns J W Incorporated Ny invested in 33,702 shares. Bragg Fincl has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,998 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Dupont Management reported 3,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares to 882,515 shares, valued at $110.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 31,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).