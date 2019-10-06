Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $486,115; Market Value Rose; Halsey Associates Has Cut Stake in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 11,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 42,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Mngmt Limited Co invested 4.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 31,983 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 790,933 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.63% or 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Wilkins Inv Counsel has 4.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Financial Svcs Corporation owns 24,018 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 740,083 shares. Gibraltar accumulated 7.5% or 152,105 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 31,108 shares. 5,657 are held by Sta Wealth Management Lc. Benedict Fincl Advisors accumulated 2.75% or 137,833 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc owns 63,314 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates stated it has 519,775 shares. Lau Limited Company accumulated 163,165 shares or 3.73% of the stock.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

