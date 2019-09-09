Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding by $22.41 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut by $405,135 Its Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 9,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 37,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is up 33.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,128 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate. Kingdon Mgmt Lc has 668,468 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 71,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 120 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc reported 49,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 307,250 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company. American Interest Group accumulated 74,677 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 981 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.45M shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il owns 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 31,400 shares. 1.01M are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 2.12M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 261,807 shares.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.89 million for 41.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 50,333 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $41.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 6,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 87,046 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 15,186 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Com reported 34,100 shares. Putnam Lc holds 888,665 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,431 shares. 461,458 were reported by Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 293,312 shares or 0.17% of the stock. At Bancshares reported 0.26% stake. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 91,900 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 0.73% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Qci Asset, New York-based fund reported 1,997 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc accumulated 200 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company holds 4,543 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 34,176 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 177,303 shares to 199,385 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $135.11 million for 71.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

