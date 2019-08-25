Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake; Immunomedics Has 1.29 Sentiment

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) stake by 45.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 225,652 shares as United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 265,507 shares with $9.62M value, down from 491,159 last quarter. United Bankshares Inc West V now has $3.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 296,616 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 102 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 79 sold and trimmed positions in Immunomedics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 160.01 million shares, up from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Immunomedics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 41 Increased: 58 New Position: 44.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Livent Corp stake by 1.74M shares to 3.70M valued at $45.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 186,306 shares and now owns 6.78 million shares. Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was raised too.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,943 activity. Weddle Mary K also bought $80,943 worth of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.07% or 4.98 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 824 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 198,202 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 24,115 shares. Snow Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Peoples Fincl has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 28 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 7,264 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 1.26 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 569,548 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,735 shares. First Lp reported 224,339 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 73,317 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.03% stake.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity.

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc holds 14.71% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. for 17.71 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 500,000 shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ghost Tree Capital Llc has 4.16% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 3.51% in the stock. Qvt Financial Lp, a New York-based fund reported 411,500 shares.