Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $486,115; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Covalent Partners Cut Its Stake by $2.18 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 134,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 1.69 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 2.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Assocs Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Viking Fund Lc has 2.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 335,000 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Polygon Ltd holds 52,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Gru LP has invested 0.3% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Natl Pension Service holds 1.00M shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 113,815 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 29,733 shares. 229,079 were reported by King Luther Cap Corporation. Seabridge Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 872,709 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.04% or 252,759 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated owns 1.51M shares. National Registered Advisor invested in 11,017 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.18 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

