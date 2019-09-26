Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Grassi Investment Management Stake In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Upped

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 99,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36M, up from 93,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.83M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10,350 shares to 491,200 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Gaming and eSports to Top $300 Billion Annually, but Are Investors Missing the Boat – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AI, Edge Computing, and Ray Tracing Growth Mean NVIDIA Is Still a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Has An AMD Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Positive Catalysts, AMD Stock Remains Priced For Perfection – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Day Underscores Why Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 457,061 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oppenheimer And reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 114,350 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tdam Usa holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,905 shares. Burns J W Ny has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vanguard invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartford Invest Management invested in 72,342 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 189,835 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Sky Inv Gp Inc Limited Co has 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 31 were reported by Permanens Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 3.21 million shares stake. Skba Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advisors Ltd Company holds 10.95% or 180,215 shares. Prescott Group Inc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 125,890 are owned by Webster Savings Bank N A. Clean Yield Grp holds 1.16% or 24,013 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Limited holds 43,694 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 31,440 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd reported 29,490 shares stake. 204,782 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has 100,405 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd holds 53,741 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated reported 150,191 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Holding Ltd invested in 1.76% or 570,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.